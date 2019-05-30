This is a stock image. We can't guarantee your liquid nitrogen ice cream experience will look like this.

A liquid nitrogen ice cream parlor called Creamistry is coming to Perkins Rowe in the third quarter of 2019, according to Daily Report.

Founded in 2013, the California franchise serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using all-natural and organic ingredients that can be customized with different flavors and toppings. The shop will occupy a 1,580-square-foot space between Barnes & Noble and Zoës Kitchen.

Here’s how it works: Customers choose a portion size, select an ice cream base (premium, organic, vegan coconut, vegan cashew or non-dairy sorbet), then choose from an assortment of flavor options, and finally pick toppings from a list of more than 30 options, including candy, cookies, cereal, fruits and sauces.

The ice cream is made in front of the customer—with billowing smoke, through a flash-freezing process. When the -321°F liquid nitrogen hits the base, it freezes too quickly for ice crystals to develop, resulting in what Creamistry bills as a richer ice cream.

Read on for the rest of the story from Daily Report.