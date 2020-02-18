The countdown is on. There are only about two weeks left until the Best of 225 Voting Kickoff Party at Rouj Creole!

On Thursday, March 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 225 readers will gather for food, drinks, music—and to cast their votes for the Best of 225.

Guests can enjoy tasty passed appetizers like oysters and barbecue shrimp. Cheeseburgers, nachos and fish tacos will also be available to purchase from the special happy hour menu. Local musician Jordan Anderson will keep the crowd swaying with a live performance.

While the event is free, special VIP tickets are available to enjoy Rouj’s private room with popular bites from City Group Hospitality’s other restaurants, City Slice and City Pork. VIP tickets also include complimentary beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Limited space is available, so RSVP or purchase your VIP ticket today! And learn more about our Best of 225 Awards process here.