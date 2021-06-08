Light House aims to serve alcohol, Oasis expanding facility and more food news around BR

Light House Coffee seeks approval to serve alcohol
In an effort to maximize sales, Light House Coffee is seeking permission to serve alcohol at its Lee Drive establishment.
Owner Amber Elworth filed an application to rezone the property from C2 to CAB-1, the designation typically used by restaurants that serve alcohol. The item will go before the Planning Commission at its June 21 meeting.
Shaheen has filed plans to develop a 15,000-square-foot gymnastics facility, which could potentially tack on another 10,000 square feet in the future. The massive building would largely be located in the rear of the property, behind a 5,000-square-foot neighborhood retail center that would front Burbank.
Waitr changing its name, expanding outside of food delivery
Lafayette-based Waitr Holdings Inc. announced on June 3 its plans to change its name as part of a comprehensive rebrand that will be completed within the next 12 to 18 months. The company hasn’t yet officially announced what the name change will be.
The rebranding strategy reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and continued expansion into new delivery services, Waitr officials said in the announcement. Waitr currently provides on-demand ordering and delivery under three brands, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes.
“This decision to rebrand will better reflect our identity and business operations as we continue our expansion into new verticals outside of the food delivery segment and should improve and enhance our marketing and public relations synergies,” said Carl Grimstad, Waitr CEO and chairman, in a prepared statement.