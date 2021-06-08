Light House aims to serve alcohol, Oasis expanding facility and more food news around BR

Oasis developer adding gymnastics facility, retail center to Burbank property

Local developer Chris Shaheen is planning to build a gymnastics facility and small retail center on Burbank Drive, on the nearly 5-acre plot of land next to his Oasis bar and grill and recreational development.

Shaheen has filed plans to develop a 15,000-square-foot gymnastics facility, which could potentially tack on another 10,000 square feet in the future. The massive building would largely be located in the rear of the property, behind a 5,000-square-foot neighborhood retail center that would front Burbank.

Read on for more of this story from a June 7 edition of Daily Report.

Waitr changing its name, expanding outside of food delivery

Lafayette-based Waitr Holdings Inc. announced on June 3 its plans to change its name as part of a comprehensive rebrand that will be completed within the next 12 to 18 months. The company hasn’t yet officially announced what the name change will be.

The rebranding strategy reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and continued expansion into new delivery services, Waitr officials said in the announcement. Waitr currently provides on-demand ordering and delivery under three brands, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes.

“This decision to rebrand will better reflect our identity and business operations as we continue our expansion into new verticals outside of the food delivery segment and should improve and enhance our marketing and public relations synergies,” said Carl Grimstad, Waitr CEO and chairman, in a prepared statement.

This story originally appeared in a June 3 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE