Let’s go graze-y: Bites and Boards holds grand opening this weekend

Last year, after Willow Grove developer Richard Carmouche received one of Parker’s three-foot cheeseboards as a gift, he suggested she move into a small retail space in the Perkins Road mixed-use development, Parker says.

“By then, I was doing about 200 boards a week by myself for delivery,” she says. “I figured I would give it a try. Go big or go home.”

Having a permanent location has allowed Parker to sell the same cheeses, cured meats, condiments, crackers and sweets she uses in her gift board arrangements. She also carries hand-crafted cypress cutting boards for making cheese displays at home. Parker had hoped to also sell wine, but the store’s small size—626 square feet—kept her from getting a permit.

The new space also includes Parker’s graze-to-go boxes, which change daily. They feature different combinations of meats, cheeses and other ingredients and make a great portable snack, she says. “People have been picking them up and taking them out to the patio here for a picnic,” Parker says.

Parker also teaches classes on how to make the perfect cheeseboard using her trademarked “7 C’s Cheeseboard Method,” which provides specific instructions on each of seven components: cheese, color, charcuterie, crunch, crackers, condiments and chocolate.

“By this point, I’ve probably taught more than 900 people how to make cheeseboards,” Parker says. “No matter how big or small a board is, I build it the same way, with the right balance of colors, tastes and textures.”

The store features a large island where Parker now holds evening cheeseboard classes that seat 14. Advance registration is required.

“Everybody loves cheese,” Parker says. “Eating cheese makes you happy, and I’m glad to be part of something that invites friends and family to gather around.”

Grand opening details

Saturday, June 12

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

8201 Village Plaza Court, 1C

bitesandboards.com

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE