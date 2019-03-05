They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But brunch is the one we spend all week dreaming about.

It’s the one meal with no rules. Consume it any hour: shortly after the sun rises, with friends after church or whenever you wake up from last night’s antics. Go the healthy route and get veggies in your egg white omelet—or go all out and stack a mountain of fried chicken on your waffle, then douse it in maple syrup. Don’t forget the cocktail. This is the only day of the week when it’s acceptable—normal, even—to imbibe before 5 o’clock.

Whatever you do, don’t expect standard breakfast fare. Your bacon might be candied. Your OJ might have bubbly in it. And if your pancakes are only topped with butter and syrup—well, you might be ordering wrong.

We live in Louisiana, so we already know life’s most momentous occasions often happen over food. But think of all the celebrations you’ve been to over brunch: birthdays, weddings, graduations, baby showers. Brunch fare is the food you want after you’ve closed on your first house or gotten that big promotion. Friendships are born over clinking glasses and shared plates. This is where life happens.

And lucky for us—we’ll never run out of places for a good Sunday morning meal in Baton Rouge.

