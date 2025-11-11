Lessons from BLDG 5 on feeding a crowd

Gathering together and enjoying others’ company is what the holiday season is all about. With Thanksgiving only two short weeks away, plans are being made among friends and family to spend the time—and a big meal—together.

Some people host privately, while others take loved ones to a favorite restaurant or bar. But how do local restaurants manage the holidays? We asked Misti and Brumby Broussard, owners of BLDG 5, to share their top three priorities during the busy season, all of which can be translated to hosting your own holiday crowds.

Plan well

Planning is best done early, and with November almost halfway over, it’s best for restaurants to already have an idea of what the rest of the season will look like. At the eatery tucked beneath the overpass, December is the busiest month of the year.

“I think people are always shocked at how fast it seems to come around every year,” Brumby says. “We start hitting on all cylinders, from staffing to gearing up on prepping and getting ready for the masses.”

While BLDG 5 isn’t open for Thanksgiving Day, the spot usually has a packed house in the days leading up to the holiday, with friendsgivings, family dinners and other big groups looking to celebrate and dine together.

“It’s busy, the best busy. Everyone gets in the holiday mood,” Misti says. “I think people are a little more intentional about getting together and that just creates a really beautiful energy. Everyone is looking for moments to connect.”

Holidays at home are busy too, so it’s important to plan ahead for those family dinners as well. Focus on your table staples and make Turkey Day easier by ordering other dishes from restaurants. Not only does this literally bring more to the table, but it can help hosts have a low-stress prep. BLDG 5’s catering menu includes lasagnas, gumbos, soups, salads, cocktail mixes and those grazing boards that patrons know and love.

Support your crew

This time of year, the BLDG 5 team takes on its everyday routine while also considering how to support what already exists and what could change for the better. With such a high volume of diners coming in and out each day, the Broussards are intentional about supporting the restaurant’s staff as much as possible.

The holidays are busy for everyone and working around staff’s personal needs like school, family and travel while also ensuring there are enough people on the schedule is a tricky but necessary process. Planning shifts is like piecing a puzzle together, Misti says, and maintaining the BLDG 5 experience during packed days “only works because of every person that’s on our time.”

“We have a really flexible team,” she says. “So we have a lot of team members that work different positions and have been with us for a very long time—a lot of people we can count on and rely on.”

Thanksgiving meals at home shouldn’t be a one-person show either. So if you’re this year’s host, don’t try to do it all yourself. Ask guests where they’re able to help out. Maybe someone can pick up drinks while another preps a side or dessert. Just like the Broussards pay attention to personal needs and schedules of their staff, it’s also important for hosts to start reaching out to their guests early to see who can make it and what they may want to contribute.

Keep it personal

BLDG 5 often sees the same diners over and over again throughout the week, says Brumby. Between the market, the bar, the private room and the outdoor patio, there are many different kinds of experiences to be had at the restaurant. BLDG 5’s standing record is 9 1/2 hours that a party spent with them. And it only gets busier in the holiday season. Despite maxing out reservations frequently this time of year, the team makes an effort for each diner to feel seen and appreciated.

“When we’re expecting more guests, we raise the caliber,” says Brayden Buyas, BLDG 5’s brand manager. Some groups receive personalized signs at their tables with special notes from the staff, and sometimes tables are outfitted with bottles and grazing boards before the reservation arrives. These little things help ensure that even when the spot is brimming with staff and customers, things are still relaxed, special and personal.

“We don’t want to lose the best parts of hosting a gathering,” Buyas says.

It’s no secret that your Thanksgiving meal might be a little stressful, but that doesn’t mean you have to melt under the pressure—or in the heat of the kitchen. Just like BLDG 5 makes its big parties feel special, take a page from its book by thinking of a few memorable touches for the big day. Maybe it’s setting out place cards or offering glasses of wine while finishing touches are made to the meal. These little acts are sure to be met with gratitude from your guests.

BLDG 5 will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, but diners may drop by with either a reservation or as a walk-in on any other day of the week, excluding Sunday, per the restaurant’s usual hours. Check the website for more details on holiday hours.