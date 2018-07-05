The “four Ps” of food, as explained by Sydney Hawkins and Jamie Brown of local catering company BouillaBabes, are preparing, pairing, plating and photographing. In the upcoming Four Ps on a Plate lunchtime presentation series at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Hawkins and Brown will break down each of these facets in hopes of instilling an appreciation for culinary presentation in their audience.

Hawkins and Brown first met through chef Sean Rivera, a mutual friend and mentor, in 2017. Since founding their catering company, the duo has achieved sizable local popularity, with a regular gig at Baton Rouge eatery Corporate Brew and Draft. Read 225‘s stories on the BouillaBabes here and here.

The Four Ps on a Plate series will include four installments, taking place on each Monday in July. Each lecture will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is intended to be a fun way to spend your lunch hour. As such, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunches to the seminars, although drinks are included in the price of admission.

Admission for non-members is $7 per program or $20 for all four programs. If you’re a member, you’ll be charged $5 per program or $15 for all four programs. For more information on hours and admission, visit the museum’s website. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is at 100 S. River Road.