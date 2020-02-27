What more perfect way is there to celebrate a leap year than on National Frog Leg Day—which happens to fall on Saturday, Feb. 29.

We know what you’re thinking: “Since when has this been a day, let alone a holiday?” Apparently, it started nearly four years ago. Depending on your palate and where you’re from, frog legs can inspire strong reactions. But in Louisiana, we tend to treat them more like any other local protein to jazz up by seasoning, frying or saucing.

And to no one’s surprise, there are Baton Rouge restaurants that serve their own takes on frog legs. Don’t be scared, just try them!

Know of another place around Baton Rouge that either serves up frog legs on their menu or sells them for you to cook at home? Let us know in the comments!

Pit-N-Peel BBQ and Seafood

Besides priding itself on its Southern barbecue, Pit-N-Peel also serves plenty of seafood ranging from crawfish to shrimp—and yes, Louisiana-harvested frog legs.

The establishment can either prepare sauteed or fried Louisiana frog legs with two sides and toasted garlic bread.

Pit-N-Peel BBQ and Seafood is at 2101 Government St.

Central Buffet

Although Central Buffet is known to serve mainly Asian dishes, it also features frog legs at the buffet.

The delicacies are served deep-fried and well-seasoned in salt and pepper.

Central Buffet is at 14350 Wax Road #101.

Fiery Crab Seafood Restaurant & Bar

The Fiery Crab team serves all kinds of seafood daily, such as shrimp, oysters, crawfish, blue crabs and lobster. Its frog legs are fried and come in a basket featuring six legs.

Fiery Crab has two locations at 2572 Citiplace Court and another at 6900 Siegen Lane, Suite D.

Duang Tawan

Ever had Asian-inspired frog legs? Give them a go at Duang Tawan. Try its basil frog legs—with basil leaves and bell peppers smothered in a chili sauce. Or, its garlic frog legs—frog legs sauteed with garlic, pepper and served with steamed vegetables.

Duang Tawan is at 4850 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

The Gregory

Head downtown for a classy dinner at the Watermark Hotel’s restaurant The Gregory. Its frog legs are served charcoal roasted with charred peppers, onion and a scallion dip.

The Gregory is at 150 Third St.

Tony’s Seafood Market and Deli

Would you rather enjoy frog legs with your own recipe? Buy a pack of frozen frog legs from Tony’s Seafood, then cook them any way you want in the comfort of your own home.

Tony’s Seafood Market and Deli is at 5215 Plank Road.