The latest on restaurant openings of The Spoke and Hub, Fork N Spoon BR and The Yard Milkshake Bar

Stephen Hightower’s new The Spoke and Hub restaurant sets target opening around Labor Day

The former Bistro Byronz location on Government Street will reopen as The Spoke and Hub sometime around Labor Day. Local restaurateur Stephen Hightower was issued a permit on Friday to begin remodeling the 4,500-square-foot space that’s been vacant since January when Bistro Byronz moved to the former White Star Market building in Square 46.

Once complete, the new, casual concept will look like a modern-style diner, offering what Hightower calls “Americana fare with a twist.” There will be two bars inside—one for dining, and one for serving alcohol—and two serving windows facing a large patio area for people to order food and drinks.

Hightower is also converting a smaller house behind the restaurant, which was previously used as office space, into an associated speakeasy club called The Brakes Bar. In a unique twist, the plan is for the semi-hidden bar to also offer bike repair services, like pumping tires, to patrons who bring their bikes. Read more in a July 7 article from Daily Report.

The Yard Milkshake Bar to open Friday at Highland Park Marketplace

The Gulf Shores-born dessert eatery known for its Instagrammable milkshakes will open tomorrow, July 9, at noon in Highland Park Marketplace.

The Baton Rouge menu features nearly 20 different specialty milkshakes, including The Tiger Deaux, a cookie dough purple and gold milkshake inspired, of course, by LSU; and The Yardi Gras, a Mardi Gras-style shake. The menu also includes edible cookie dough and sundae bowls, as well as gluten-free and vegan options.

After being featured on and garnering investments thanks to ABC’s Shark Tank in 2019, the concept went on to open locations across the South. The Baton Rouge location will be operated by local franchisees Marc and Tracy Couvillion, according to a press release. Learn more about The Yard at theyardmilkshakebar.com.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE