Kona Grill’s Perkins Rowe restaurant closed last week, WAFB-TV reported.

The restaurant shut down Wednesday night, Perkins Rowe Marketing Manager Erinn Sala told WAFB, adding that several new restaurants are slated to open in Perkins Rowe soon. Among them are Jinya Ramen Bar, debuting in June.

Kona Grill, a national chain, has been struggling financially. In federal security filings last week, the company said it is talking to lenders and exploring financial options including possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Several other locations recently shut down around the country, as well.

Read the full story.