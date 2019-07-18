The LSU area location of Kolache Kitchen on Nicholson Drive will close for one week beginning Monday for a renovation and menu revamp, owner Will Edwards says. When it reopens on July 29, the location on Jefferson Highway will then close for a week so owners can make the same upgrades.

“We’ll have a new, updated look inside, with several new and improved menu items at both locations,” Edwards says. “It’s the first time we’ve updated the menu in about four years, and we’re expanding it by about 25 percent.”

Along with some new savory kolache options, the lunch taco menu will be expanded to include brisket, smoked sausage, fish, shrimp and meatless options with tofu and veggies. Because some of the empanadas and sandwiches were not selling well, Edwards says, those recipes are also being improved. A new coffee line will also be introduced to the menu, including cold-brewed options.

Edwards founded Kolache Kitchen on Nicholson Drive in 2013 and added the Jefferson Highway location in 2015. This past January, he expanded to New Orleans with a location on Freret Street.

