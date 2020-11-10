A new restaurant called Kickback, which will specialize in fried chicken wings, plans to open early next year in a shopping center on Perkins Road, near Siegen Lane.

Eloyace Wilson, who currently works as an executive secretary at a local elementary school, says that as a mother of four, she was always used to cooking for a crowd. For years, her family and friends have raved to her about her homestyle recipes, and so when Wilson saw an opening in the shopping center near her home, she knew she had to give entrepreneurship a try.

For the full details, read on for the story from the Thursday, Nov. 5, edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.