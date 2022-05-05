×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Kick off summer and support local eateries with the 225 Summer Restaurant Celebration happening in May

  • By Special Promotions

Let’s celebrate! 225 Summer Restaurant Celebration is here for the month of May, with a deal that will ensure summer savings and support local partner restaurants.

Eight great restaurants will each offer deals on food & drinks. Offers vary so be sure to look through all eight!

Visit 225besteats.com at any point in May to buy one voucher, or buy them all. Participating restaurants include Burgersmith, Finbomb, Dempsey’s, Pizza Byronz, City Slice, Cou-yon’s, Light House Coffee and Frank’s Restaurant.

Show some love to our local restaurant industry all month long!


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Bridge Center for Hope, Louisiana’s only mental health receiving center, marks first anniversary
NEXT ARTICLE
Over capacity, Companion Animal Alliance waives adoption fees this week

Latest Stories