Sure, Memorial Day seems to be all about grilling meat, but that’s no reason to break the #MeatlessMonday streak you’re on. We’re not suggesting you fill up on sides that are just meh (sorry, coleslaw) or, dare we say it, opt for frozen veggie burgers instead ground beef. But we do suggest taking advantage of grilling season with delicious plant-based dishes. Here are 25 meatless recipes that rival hotdogs and hamburgers.
- Grilled and Marinated Vegetables with Miso, Lemon and Herbs by The First Mess
- Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks with Asian Gremolata by FoodieCrush
- Grilled Romaine Salad with Corn and Avocado by Floating Kitchen
- Grilled Veggie and Soba Noodle Salad by Foodal
- Grilled Sweet Potato Fajitas by Fresh Off the Grid
- Grilled Asparagus and Zucchini Salad with Lemon and Basil Vinaigrette by Audrey’s Apron
7. Grilled Jamaican Jerk Eggplant by Minimalist Baker
8. Grilled Raddicchio with Fig Balsamic Syrup, Parmigiano and Honey-Roasted Almonds by A Beautiful Plate
9. Grilled Artichoke with Lemon Garlic Aioli by Camille Styles
10. Grilled Peach and Burrata Salad by Two Red Bowls
11. Grilled Feta and Watermelon Stacked Salads by Cooking for Keeps
12. Cuban Grilled Zucchini by The Whole Smiths
13. Loaded Grilled Eggplant with Creamy Herb Sauce by Lexi’s Clean Kitchen
14. Grilled Watermelon and Halloumi Skewers by From the Land We Live On
15. Grilled Kale Salad with Ricotta and Plums by Bon Appetit
16. Grilled Zucchini Chickpea Tacos by Two Peas and Their Pod
17. Grilled Cabbage Wedges with Spicy Lime Dressing by Breanna’s Recipe Box
18. Grilled Melon Caprese Salad by Olive
19. Brocolini with Grilled Lemon, Pine Nuts and Aleppo Chili by Food Republic
20. Balsamic Grilled Carrot Dogs by Well Vegan
21. Grilled Caprese Skewers with Halloumi and Sourdough by PureWow
22. Portobello Steaks with Avocado Chimichurri by Minimalist Baker
23. Grilled Bok Choy Wedge with Blue Cheese Buttermilk Dressing by Cooking Light
24. Grilled Snap Pea and Ricotta Toast by Floating Kitchen
25. Marinated Grilled Vegetables with Whipped Goat Cheese by Viktoria’s Table
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!