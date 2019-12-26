The rest of the country only just recently figured out what we know: Stale bread can be really, really good if you know what to do with it. Bread pudding became one of the trendiest desserts nationwide in recent years, but it’s hard to find a local restaurant that hasn’t already been serving it forever.

Day-old po-boy bread is the perfect canvas for chefs to experiment with flavors and textures while building a warm and gooey dessert that’s simple yet still decadent. If you think you’ve tried them all, consider that its resurgence in popularity means local chefs are stepping up their game and creating new twists on this classic dessert.

So even if you’re bread-pudding weary, don’t give up on it until you at least give these unique versions a try. Because national trend or not, bread pudding isn’t going anywhere.

Read on for the full story, which appeared in the December 2016 issue of 225.