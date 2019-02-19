February’s almost over, and those New Year’s resolutions to eat healthy may have fallen by the wayside thanks to all the king cakes and Valentine’s Day treats that kept popping up in the office kitchen. But there’s still time to recalibrate and push yourself to eat healthy-ish if not completely healthy all week long.

This recipe for a Super Foods Salad with Creamy Avocado-Citrus Dressing is from 225‘s food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson. In a “Spatula Diaries” post from 2016, she pointed out that a salad like this one—packed with fresh broccoli florets, carrots, beans, nuts and more—holds up well when made ahead (just don’t pour on that delicious, tangy dressing until you are ready to eat). It’s also great to bring to work so you can avoid a lunchtime fast food binge.

Read on for the full recipe.