Pasta with Italian sausage and peppers is a classic. It’s packed with flavor, easy to pull off on a weeknight and while robust, it’s not too heavy. Because it requires just a minimal amount protein, it won’t break the bank. And if you’re not convinced yet, think of it as a great way to bust up that tired old spaghetti routine.

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson tries to serve some form of pasta once a week, and this is a longtime favorite. For this recipe, she uses only two links of fresh Italian sausage. Use more if you’re a meat lover, but this amount will give you plenty of heft. By using less, you can splurge on high-quality sausage from a local purveyor or a gourmet food store.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in an August 2016 edition of 225 Dine.