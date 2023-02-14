Why Kalurah Street Grill is closing its doors

After more than six years, local restaurateur Brad Watts is closing Kalurah Street Grill this week.

Watts opened the restaurant in 2016 with Chad Hughes in the former Chelsea’s Cafe building as a split restaurant, cocktail bar and wine bar concept. But continued issues with parking in the Perkins overpass area, as well as uncertainty regarding impacts from planned Interstate 10 expansion through Baton Rouge, led Watts to not renew the restaurant’s lease.

“There is uncertainty as it relates to that part of Perkins Road,” says Watts in a text message to Daily Report this morning. “Therefore a long-term lease—for five years—wasn’t an option for me or the business.”

“I am incredibly proud of the unique dining experience I created at Kalurah Street Grill and thankful to all the great people I’ve worked with,” Watts says. “I am especially grateful to our regular customers that appreciated our concept at K Street.”

After the restaurant closes Feb. 19, Watts plans to focus on his other two businesses downtown—Cecelia Creole Bistro and the River Room.

