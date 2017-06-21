Downtown’s swankiest new hotel has an equally classy restaurant featuring elevated Southern flavors. Its name pays homage to artist Angela Gregory, who created the bas-relief murals in the dining room that date back to the building’s beginnings as Louisiana National Bank.

Interactive menus are presented to diners on iPads, which they can use to explore pictures, descriptions and ingredients, as well as wine pairings for most dishes. With a hefty selection of small plates and a satisfying menu of entrees, The Gregory has become the newest spot in town for a romantic date night or happy hour celebration with coworkers.

We’ve got the full review on The Gregory here.