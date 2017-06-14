From the June issue: Recipes for a Father’s Day dinner at home

June is a special month for us because our parents always rent a beach house and treat us and our families to a fun week at the beach. We typically kick off Riegel Beach Week on Father’s Day with a big, festive dinner. It’s a great way to set the tone for the week to come and also to celebrate the fathers in our lives.

Tracey has come up with a delicious dinner for this year’s feast, and it’s easy to prepare for family and friends. The menu features plenty of fresh summer ingredients but is hearty enough to fill up all the hungry men at your table.

Read the full story and see recipes for Calypso Salad, Moorish-rubbed Pork Tenderloin stuffed with Cream Cheese and Jalapeños, Maque Choux-baked Grits and Peach and Rhubarb Cobbler with Brown Sugar and Bourbon Ice Cream.