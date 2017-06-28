The Cafeciteaux team uses a small commercial roaster to hone in on different flavors. Photo by Collin Richie

It all started with a 48-hour roasting session in a garage. Cafeciteaux co-founder Christopher Peneguy remembers spending those hours making bags of roasted coffee beans for Christmas gifts with friend and co-founder Stevie Guillory.

While Peneguy had made a hobby of brewing beer and distilling liquor, Guillory introduced him to coffee bean roasting. Guillory had ordered beans from Sweet Maria’s, a coffee bean supplier in California that sells packs of the still-green coffee beans to home roasters.

“We started roasting those, and it was better than anything we could buy around here,” Peneguy says.

After the first roast, the two friends were hooked. And now their product is found in plenty of local grocers and they’ve partnered with everyone from Southern Craft Brewing Company to Jay Ducote to use their coffee blends in interesting ways.

