At this point, we all know someone who has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. We may even know someone in the medical field who has had to care for a coronavirus patient. For the June 2020 issue of 225, editor Jennifer Tormo interviewed some of those health care heroes—from nurses to respiratory therapists—who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic.

They have worked the long hours, spent time away from their kids and family members, suited up in layers of protective gear, and helped patients recover while also holding the hands of those succumbing to the mysterious illness.

For the issue, Tormo spoke with workers at Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake, Ochsner and Woman’s Hospital about what they’ve seen as the pandemic reached its peak. They also talked about what lessons they hope locals take from this pandemic, as well.

Read on for their stories from the June 2020 issue of 225. And check out the full digital version of the June issue here!