There are few things more magical than restaurant salsa. It’s complimentary; it’s endless; it’s the perfect beginning to a meal of tamales, enchiladas or pupusas. But like fingerprints or snowflakes, no two salsas are exactly the same.

What would it look like, we wondered, if we gathered a sampling of salsas from 10 different restaurants all over town and lined them up? Which would be the thickest, the reddest, the creamiest? If we eat with our eyes first, maybe the best way to start finding your favorite restaurant salsa is with a visual lineup.

Read on for the full story from the July issue of 225.