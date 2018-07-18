Our secret reviewer has visited Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar several times since it first opened last fall. As part of the Juban Restaurant Group, it’s got a trusted pedigree with a more casual vibe and family atmosphere. On those past visits, our reviewer claims to have always felt welcomed by the staff, and found the food has been consistently delicious. But for this review, our reviewer set out to dine with a more analytical eye.

Read on for the full review of Adrian’s dishes, from Speckled Trout Piccata to the Ahi Tuna Carpaccio and even the dessert menu’s delightful riff on an apple pie.