As the resident pastry chef at the seven-month-old Kalurah Street Grill, Kaila Mogg-Stone Kay is one of the few restaurant-based pastry chefs in the region. Her role is not only to create sumptuous breads and desserts, but also to do it in a manner that complements Executive Chef Kelley McCann’s contemporary Southern and globally influenced menu.

We checked in with Kay about what it’s like creating a restaurant’s dessert menu, making her own wedding cake and the one kitchen tool she can’t live without.

Read the full story here.