Even in a pandemic, you showed local businesses the love.

This year’s Best of 225 Awards are uniquely meaningful. Our online voting period in March fell right at the beginning of Louisiana’s COVID-19 outbreak. At first, we worried readers might be—understandably—too preoccupied by global events to cast votes.

But Capital Region residents quickly proved us wrong. You showed up to our polling page in near record numbers to put your support behind your favorite shops, restaurants, bars, events and people.

The 2020 Best of 225 Award winners and runners up represent your longtime favorites, your rising stars, YOUR picks for the best our city has to offer.

You can find them all in our July issue of 225, on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

You can also browse through our digital edition below, which includes coverage on local Black Lives Matter protests, stylish masks to wear now (which will be especially helpful following the mayor’s newly imposed mask requirement), Black-owned restaurants and so much more.