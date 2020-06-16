The 225 team has been hard at work to figure out the safest way to celebrate our 2020 Best of 225 Award winners.

Every year, our Hot Off the Press launch party for the July issue is our biggest event of the year. Last year’s event drew more than 1,500 attendees! But to keep everyone safe and healthy, we have made the decision to turn the annual awards party into a virtual awards show June 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Pop the popcorn, pour your favorite beverage, and find a spot on the couch as you tune into the 2020 Best of 225 Awards. The 225 team will be hosting live from the Manship Theatre. Watch as we announce this year’s winners and get excited to visit all your favorite Baton Rouge spots that are now open! RSVP for the show today to be entered to win dinner for two at the Best of 225 restaurant of your choice.

This exciting new event is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry.