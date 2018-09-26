While 225‘s Hot Off the Press events are traditionally an adults-only party, we’re changing things up this time. To unveil the new October edition of 225, we’re bringing the event to the new Pointe-Marie neighborhood development this Thursday, Sept. 27, and inviting the whole family along for a lawn party!

Bring the kids, bring the lawn chairs and blankets (but please, no ice chests), and bring your appetites as we celebrate our new issue.

Magpie Cafe, which opened a new outpost at Pointe-Marie, will provide passed appetizers such as redfish pâté-stuffed pastries, caprese bites with balsamic pearls and more. Magpie will also offer two types of flatbreads and a pasta salad for purchase.

Three bars set up around Pointe-Marie Square will provide wine, beer, coffee, mixed drinks and two specialty cocktails.

We’ve got the entertainment covered, as well: the band After 8 will provide music, and there will be lawn games and artists doing face painting and caricatures. Also, event sponsor Audi will be showing off a selection of new cars at the square.

Join us Thursday, Sept. 27, 5:30-8 p.m., at Pointe-Marie, 14200 S. River Road. Check out our Facebook event post here, and register to attend the event on our Eventbrite page.