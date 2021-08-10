Jazz brunch, Julia Child-themed dinner and more food events in Baton Rouge this week

A Friday night of country and rock at Phil Brady’s

Check out Phil Brady’s this Friday, Aug. 13, for classic country and rock hits performed by the Lil Whiskey Band.

The event runs 8 p.m. to midnight. Find more information here. Phil Brady’s is at 4848 Government St.

Songwriters Sunday at Jolie Pearl

Jolie Pearl is opening the mic to songwriters this Sunday, Aug. 15, 1-4 p.m. You can listen to scheduled performers Joe Sullivan, Gary Ragan and Ray Stumbo, or even take the opportunity to participate in the open mic starting at 3 p.m.

Get more details here. Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar is at 315 North Blvd.

Sunday jazz brunch at Red Stick Social

Jazz trio Matt Drago, Taylor Gordon and Dave Melancon will bring their talents to Red Stick Social Sunday, Aug. 15, for a laid-back brunch. Head down to Red Stick Social at 1503 Government St. anytime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to enjoy the music and the menu selection.

Read more about the event here.

Healing Girl Summer Brunch Sunday

Brunch for the Soul is hosting a Healing Girl Summer Brunch this Sunday, Aug. 15. The event includes the meal, as well as activities at Ke Care Yoga & Wellness, including waist beading, journaling and soul talks.

BFTS members can attend the event free, and members of the public can purchase tickets for $30. Check out more about the event here.

Julia Child-themed dinner at Eliza Restaurant & Bar Sunday

Eliza Restaurant & Bar is hosting its annual celebration honoring Julia Child from Thursday, Aug. 12, to her birthday Sunday, Aug. 15.

The dishes on the menu will be taken directly from recipes in her classic cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. For $38 per person, guests can enjoy French onion soup, coq au vin and blueberry clafouti, in the original way Julia Child intended. Find out more here.

Eliza Restaurant & Bar is at 7970 Jefferson Highway.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE