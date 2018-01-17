Everyone knows it can be difficult to follow a New Year’s resolution. We start out with good intentions, but by Mardi Gras that resolution has been long forgotten.

The key is often finding a simple resolution that won’t seem daunting when putting it into practice. This year, our plan is to simply be mindful of what we are consuming. It’s a good way to clean up your diet without totally going overboard with restrictions.

We’ve got recipes for a hearty roasted winter vegetable soup, a quick and classic French boule, and fresh grape jam to replace the sugary store-bought kind.

Read on for the full recipes.