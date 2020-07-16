Baton Rouge’s Italian groceries, delis and cafes have a well-established record of producing excellent muffalettas—that round, piled-high-and-pressed Italian sandwich born in New Orleans in the early 20th century. But why stop there? Local Italian delis serve all sorts of other Old World-inspired sandwiches loaded with cured and salty meats that are well worth working into your rotation.

Read on for a few to try, from a story that ran in the July 2020 edition of 225.