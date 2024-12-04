Istrouma Eatery + Brewery reopens following renovations

Istrouma Eatery + Brewery has reopened following the completion of months’ worth of renovations.
The business, located on Sugar Farms in St. Gabriel, went on hiatus back in June.
So, what’s new?
According to a post on Istrouma’s Instagram page, the business has added a fully enclosed dining space to make operations less dependent on weather, constructed a dog park, installed an outdoor movie theater and introduced a number of new “grab-and-go” bites to its menu.
Owner John Haynes launched Istrouma chiefly as a brewery in 2020, though the business’ food offerings have become as much a draw as its beer in the time since. Istrouma’s pizzas and shareable plates in particular have become fan favorites.
