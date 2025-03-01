×
Irish-inspired recipes to make for a St. Patrick’s Day party or post-parade nosh

  • By Tracey Koch
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

I love the early spring in Louisiana. The azaleas are in full bloom, the air is still slightly crisp and everything is so fresh and green. It’s the perfect backdrop for one of my favorite events in Baton Rouge: the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

If you live anywhere near the parade route, you know to be prepared to host enthusiastic revelers all adorned in green for some food and libations before, during and well after the floats roll by. Living at the end of the parade route, I make sure to have something hearty to feed family and friends. This year, I’ve prepared an easy, festive and economical Irish-inspired menu to serve for post-parade parties or any green day festivities you’re hosting at home.    

On the menu

Irish Potato Soup

Quick Beer Bread

This article was originally published in the March 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.

 


