Imagine having a guide to everything you want to know about Baton Rouge food, things to do and culture at your fingertips. Enter: 225 Magazine, now in app form.

Our team has launched the brand-new 225 Magazine app to bring you a fresh way to access news, guides and offers about Baton Rouge restaurants and bars, arts and entertainment, people and style.

It’s all delivered to your phone or tablet so you never miss a thing produced by 225‘s team of award-winning content creators—2020 recipients of seven regional and national awards for journalism, photography and design.

225 Magazine app features include:

• First Looks inside brand-new restaurants

• Guides to restaurants and bars, including the annual Best of 225 Awards

• Interviews with community leaders

• Local musicians and artists to follow

• Local sports coverage, including our LSU football-themed Tiger Pride podcast

• Special offers to local restaurants, bars and other businesses

• Push notifications on topics you choose

Best of all, we’re kicking off our launch with a big thank you to those who download the app. We’re giving away a $100 gift card every day for a week—and winners pick their favorite local restaurant. And yes, you can enter every day. You will also automatically be entered for the grand prize of an in-home, customized four-course dinner with wine pairings for eight guests prepared by Chris Motto, executive chef of Mansurs on the Boulevard, valued at $2,000. You have until Oct. 11 to enter the grand prize drawing. See our contest rules and regulations.

Download the app now, available on for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Questions or concerns? We’ve got you. Email [email protected]rouge.com.