Inside Tacos del Cartel, a New Orleans-founded Mexican dining experience now at Perkins Rowe

Tacos del Cartel has officially arrived in the Capital Region at the former home of Habaneros in Perkins Rowe.

Owners Danny and Vilexys Cruz have made the jump to Baton Rouge after founding the concept in the New Orleans area. It now has locations in downtown New Orleans and Metairie, as well as sister restaurants in South Florida operated by Veho Hospitality Group. The new restaurant soft-opened on Thursday, April 17, and officially opened its doors to the public at its grand opening on Friday, April 18.

The owners say the Baton Rouge location has been in development for nearly a year.

“From the moment we found the space at Perkins Rowe, we knew it had the soul and the energy we needed,” Danny Cruz says.

Diners are greeted with lush greenery and bright pink flowers overhanging the walkway. With its vibrant colors, neon signs and creative menu, Tacos del Cartel offers photo opportunities everywhere—from its decor to Latin America-inspired dishes.

“We’ve opened successful concepts in New Orleans, and Baton Rouge felt like the natural next step for us,” Cruz says.

Tacos del Cartel brings the same dishes and flavors of the New Orleans locations to Baton Rouge.

Each cocktail on Taco del Cartel’s menu is considered a specialty, and many are poured from colorful vases filled with flowers that could double as table decor. Bar Director Reinaldo Verdú serves up the drinks behind the bar. Stay long enough, and you might witness one of his fire performances.

The food menu pulls inspiration from all over Mexico. The rich tacos de birria, which are rooted in the traditions of the Mexican state of Jalisco, Cruz explains, are slow-cooked for hours and served on a traditional Mexican clothesline with the restaurant’s signature consommé. The trompo al pastor is cooked on a rotating spit, inspired by Lebanese immigrants in Mexico who brought shawarma-style cooking. The cochinita pibil tacos, marinated in achiote and slow-roasted in banana leaves, come from a recipe from the Yucatán Peninsula.

“Each dish tells a story of migration, adaptation and cultural pride,” Cruz says.

“We felt there was a real need for a Mexican restaurant that went beyond tacos and margaritas… one that could offer a full sensory experience,” Cruz adds.

Every corner at Tacos del Cartel is filled with color, culture and the brand’s signature pink color.

“Tacos del Cartel is not just a restaurant… it’s an experience,” Cruz says.

Bright florals and lush plants adorn the entire space. Guests can sit on plush benches and chairs made in velvet rust orange and emerald green inside the dining area. Outside, rattan chairs and couches are fitted with comfy cushions and tropical-inspired pillows. Neon signs that read “In a world full of copies, be an original” and “The only taco you’ll regret is the one you didn’t eat at Tacos del Cartel” welcome more photo ops.

“From custom murals to handcrafted decor pieces, everything inside the space pays tribute to Mexico’s rich traditions and rebellious spirit,” Cruz says. “Just like our food, the decor balances authenticity with edge… elevated, but never losing its soul.”

“Our mission is simple,” he continues, “When you walk through our doors, you feel like you just stepped into something unforgettable.”

Tacos del Cartel is at 10155 Perkins Rowe. It’s open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–11 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Find Tacos del Cartel online here or on Instagram at @tacosdelcartel.