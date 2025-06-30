Inside smoothie and wellness shop Dr. FeelGood’s new location on Highland Road

Organic wellness shop Dr. FeelGood opened its second location in May, bringing its viral smoothies, salads, bowls, healthy sweet treats and more to Highland Road.

“I’ve always loved being in the kitchen, but I never thought I’d open a smoothie shop,” says owner Heather Smith.

In fact, before Dr. FeelGood shifted its focus to smoothies, it started as a CBD shop in 2020. Shoppers would stop in looking for something to help with high blood pressure, Smith says.

“But that’s not going to help you. It’s what you put inside of your body—your food. It’s what you eat,” she says.

She decided to switch to selling healthy foods and smoothies last year. She rebranded the first location on Coursey Boulevard in April 2024. And just barely a year later, she has now opened a second location at 19970 Highland Road, which formerly housed Aurora CBD & Hemp.

The bright, white-walled space is decorated with neon signs and boasts an open kitchen, where customers can watch their food being made. It is currently a grab-and-go storefront, though seating may be added in the future.

A mom of four, Smith has always loved to cook and create fun things in the kitchen.

“After having kids, I thought, ‘How can I make healthier snack options?’” she says. “’How can I turn chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and flax seeds into something yummy?’”

Her answer? Cookie butter boost balls: oats, cookie butter, chia seeds, flax seeds, hemp heart seeds, pumpkin seeds, coconut, whey protein, mushrooms and almond milk. The concoction makes for a sweet treat that’s also healthy, she says.

Its most popular smoothie is dubbed the Blue Dream, a vibrant blend of banana, mango, pineapple and various superfood add-ins. The drink’s vivid blue hue is all-natural and comes from a superfood called blue spirulina, which boosts the immune system, reduces cholesterol, blood pressure and regulates blood sugar. This smoothie is also distinguished on the menu as “Keith Lee-approved” after the TikTok-viral food reviewer tried it during his visit to Baton Rouge last year.

When Lee came into the shop, he told Smith she was going to need some help after he posted about his order.

“At the very beginning, it was just me from open to close,” she says. “As soon as he posted that video, we had a huge line. It just took off.”

Smith’s favorite order at the moment is the shrimp boil salad, a fresh salad of organic greens, corn, cucumber, tomato, buttermilk ranch and, of course, shrimp. She also is a huge fan of the shop’s acai bowls, offered build-your-own style with an unlimited number of fruits and toppings. For bases, customers can choose between acai, mango, coconut cream, blue cream and dragon fruit. Dr. FeelGood’s bowls and select treats also use locally sourced honey from Janway’s Raw Honey.

Smith is committed to never using ice for her smoothies and smoothie bowls. Instead, she uses organic fruit that she hand-selects herself, cuts and freezes. The smoothies are thick, dense and full of nutrients. Granola toppings are gluten-free and made in-house in a small oven in the back of the shop. There are a couple of different flavors to choose from: classic oats and honey, cookie butter vegan oats and banana candied walnut.

The location also offers other small bites. Customers can choose from a turkey and cheese melt, veggie naan flatbread and toasted tuna croissant. Other snacks include boost balls and pistachio-stuffed dates. Salads boast protein options ranging from shrimp to salmon to tuna. Wash it down with juice or kombucha from the wellness fridge.

Smith is hopeful for another expansion in the next few years, perhaps in the Ascension or Lafayette area. For now, though, she is excited about the new location on Highland Road.

Visit it Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., or Sunday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Find Dr. FeelGood on Instagram.