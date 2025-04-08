Inside Seoul Stop, a new Korean convenience store concept serving DIY ramen and K-snacks

A new concept has hit the Capital City food scene in the form of a Korean convenience store serving kimbap and ramen.

Seoul Stop soft opened March 24 at 7920 Florida Blvd., featuring a do-it-yourself ramen bar, fresh treats and traditional Korean groceries.

The spot is looking to authentically recreate the experiences of Korean convenience stores, which are usually more like hangout spots than their American counterparts.

Minho Kim, general manager of Seoul Stop, says Korean convenience stores have always been fun destinations for friends—the kinds of places where “you don’t have to pay a large sum of money for the restaurants, you can still sit down and have a decent meal.”

Kim says the idea to open Seoul Stop, which has been in the works for about a year, came when he and the shop’s owners realized there were no concepts like it in the city—or even the state.

“That was the main idea: That it would be really convenient if we had one nearby, at least in New Orleans,” he says. “But I didn’t see that coming. So we decided, let’s build our own.”

Seoul Stop has two main sections: its convenience area with a food counter, ramen wall, freezer section and food aisles; and a second area featuring a ramen counter, seating and a Korean photo booth. A bright orange and white color scheme—seen through the chairs, counters and grocery aisles—can be found throughout.

“Orange is well known for making people hungry; it gives appetite,” Kim says. “I think it also adds some extent to the dynamic feeling. … We Koreans define ourselves as a dynamic person and exciting person, so we tried to integrate that color.”

The DIY ramen counter is a staple fixture of Seoul Stop. Customers can pick from a selection of ramen packs and flavors and purchase add-ons like eggs and cheese. They can then add hot water to their ramen bowls at the counter and enjoy their food in the seating area alone or with friends.

Along with ramen, Seoul Stop also offers various international foods such as Korean hotdogs, onigiri, K-snacks and kimbap, a popular Korean dish that features rolls of seaweed and steamed rice filled with vegetables and proteins, like crab or bulgogi.

“In Korea, it’s very common that in the morning, when you go to the subway station, there are a lot of people selling kimbap. … It’s a common breakfast thing,” Kim explains.

Seoul Stop is still in its soft opening phase, but Kim says plans are in the works for a grand opening later this month.

It’s currently open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find it on Instagram at @seoulstopusa for updates.