Inside the new Uchi Sushi, slinging fresh sushi rolls on Bluebonnet

Johnny Hoang worked in the food industry for years, often dreaming of opening his own restaurant. That vision came to life when he opened Uchi Sushi. The regional chain’s Baton Rouge location debuted Aug. 3 on Bluebonnet Boulevard, in the same shopping center as Albasha.

Inside, Hoang and his staff serve up sushi rolls, sashimi and salads all featuring fresh fish and ingredients cut and sliced daily.

The menu includes about 30 Chef Special Rolls, like the Toyko Roll (tuna, snow crab, salmon and asparagus, with eel sauce and smelt roe in a soy paper wrap), the Cucumber Sashimi Roll (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snow crab, smelt roe and avocado with the chef’s special sauce wrapped in cucumber) and the House Special Roll (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snow crab and the chef’s special sauce in a soy paper wrap). Signature sashimi includes bites like the Spicy Garlic Octopus, the Tuna Sashimi and the Tri Color Sashimi.

The Hibachi menu should tickle the fancy of those not in the mood for raw fish. Options include filet mignon, New York strip, shrimp, chicken and more, which can also be paired with selections like lobster tail, scallops, calamari and tuna. Other menu items include beef or chicken teriyaki, chicken or shrimp tempura, chicken katsu and more.

Diners can watch their sushi rolls being made right in front of them at the sushi bar in the center of the restaurant, or from the rows of booths and table seating that surround it. Hoang says the open-sushi-kitchen format was a conscious choice, so customers could see the intricacies of slicing and preparing the fresh fish and how all of the ingredients come together harmoniously.

“People that come here generally know how to eat sushi, that’s why they pick all the good rolls,” Hoang says.

Hoang handled most of the decor and design work inside the restaurant himself, with the exception of some work on the ceiling. It was a true labor of love, and he says his experience of helping open three or four other restaurant concepts prepared him for the job.

“I had to do it myself,” he says.

At Uchi Sushi everything starts and ends with Hoang, who wanted to create a truly expansive menu and melting pot of flavors that ensure everyone leaves the restaurant happy.

But he says he has learned over the years that the experience is more fun with more people.

Making connections and meeting good people is how he was able to sign the lease and open a restaurant of his own, he says. Now, he’s leveraging his industry connections to ensure everyone who works at Uchi Sushi brings positive energy.

“Part of working and serving is being happy to do it,” he says.

Uchi Sushi is at 5454 Bluebonnet Blvd. It is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Find more information here.