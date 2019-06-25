Break out the napkins for Mid City’s newest restaurant: Hannah Q Smokehouse.

The fast-casual barbecue joint opened on Government Street earlier this month. The latest addition to Baton Rouge’s growing barbecue scene was already a hit at its Prairieville location before owner Herb Fong decided to bring it to the Capital City.

“We’ve got a really good following out there,” Fong says. “Prairieville was really in need of a barbecue spot.”

While the Prairieville restaurant is more centered around a take-out and drive-thru style of dining, Fong says the Baton Rouge location will ultimately have close to triple the amount of seating, including an outdoor patio that is currently being added. Fong, who also owns Hannah Q’s sister restaurant, Jasmines on the Bayou on Jones Creek Road, says he first started looking for a second location in Denham Springs and the Perkins Road overpass area, but he is very happy to now be part of Mid City’s revitalization.

Inside, customers can order their food and take it to one of several tables or a long counter on one side of the room. The interior offers rustic, country vibes, with warm wood accents and Edison bulbs hanging from the ceiling. Fire-engine-red barstools and bold menu and wall typography add playfulness.

The fan favorite dish is the brisket, according to Fong, followed closely by the ribs. What sets its brisket apart from all the others? It’s a combination of the 16-hour cook time, the hickory and pecan wood, and Hannah Q’s special rub, he says.

Hannah Q will offer lunchtime catering options for local businesses. The Prairieville location delivers between 500 and 600 boxed lunches to Geismar plants every day, Fong says, and he and his team hope to develop their catering business at the new location, as well.

While Fong says there’s always the possibility of opening more locations, he wants to focus on making each location just right before he moves on to any other projects.

Hannah Q Smokehouse is at 4808 Government St. in Baton Rouge. It is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.