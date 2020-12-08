Four Christmas trees, hundreds of string lights and bows, dozens of 12-foot garlands, and just about every other kind of holiday decoration you can think of are decking the halls this season at a Baton Rouge bar.

The Station Sports Bar & Grill’s Miracle on Bennington pop-up began Nov. 16 and will run until Dec. 29.

The Station is the third bar in Louisiana to host Miracle, a national traveling holiday cocktail bar. Bars in New Orleans and Lafayette have also joined in on the fun.

The Station’s co-owner Emily Graham says the bar’s team saw the other Louisiana bars hosting the concept, and they loved the idea.

“The vibe was so amazing,” Graham says, “and we decided to bring this to Baton Rouge.”

The Miracle pop-ups started in New York in 2014 and have since made their way across the country, taking over bars with self-described “over-the-top, kitschy” Christmas ornamentation.

The bars also offer an array of holiday-inspired cocktails for the duration of the pop-up. At The Station, those cocktails include drinks like The Jingle Balls Nog (a spiked almond-milk eggnog) and the Snowball Old Fashioned with a caramelized pecan bourbon and spiced molasses syrup. Check out the full cocktail menu here.

“We thought Baton Rouge needed this right now,” Graham says. “Everyone needs a little ray of sunshine.”

Miracle on Bennington at The Station will run until Tuesday, Dec. 29. The Station is at 4608 Bennington Ave. It is open Monday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Find more information here.