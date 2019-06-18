There’s always a reason to celebrate in Baton Rouge. It’s festival season, the beginning of summer, the kids are out of school, and we’re reaching for an adult beverage. But wait! What about those of us who choose to skip the alcohol?

Whether you’re practicing sobriety, trying to stay hydrated in the summer heat, avoiding the empty calories, or just attempting to avoid the hangover, inRegister contributor and registered dietitian Renee Puyau came up with alcohol-free mocktails that are flavorful, festive and a fun way to participate in the festivities while avoiding the alcohol.

Read on for the recipes from the June issue of inRegister.