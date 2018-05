The day after torrential rains tore through much of our city and surrounding areas, a cool breeze and sunny skies welcomed guests to the annual Dinner in the Field event at the James Grace House in Plaquemine. Stationed in a 3,000-square-foot barn original to the property, the farm-to-table fundraising event by Slow Food Baton Rouge aimed to increase the awareness and use of fresh, local food products in specialty cuisine created by area chefs.

