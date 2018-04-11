You know what they say: April showers bring May flower. But inRegister contributor Aimee Broussard (author of the blog Southern from Scratch) will tell you it brings what could be your only opportunity for some delightful picnic weather here in south Louisiana. Soon it will be obnoxiously hot, and unless you plan on picnicking somewhere covered and preferably underneath a fan, the thought of a picnic is, well, merely a nice thought.

As unofficial queen of the picnic (she did write a cookbook on the topic, after all), this month Broussard is sharing what’s inside her personal picnic basket and some tips to help things go smoothly.

Read on for recipes for Spicy Avocado Bacon & Egg Sandwich Stackers, a Yo-Yo Fruit Dip and Grandma’s Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, all from the April issue of inRegister.