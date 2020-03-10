A veggie-based board from Lisa Boudreaux-Lecoq’s catering company The Gilded Artichoke is as pretty as it is healthy, with snacking options including artichoke, asparagus and heirloom tomatoes along with fresh pesto and hummus. Photo by Joey Bordelon for inRegister

Shortly after their new café, The Dish, opened in White Star Market in September, business partners chef Domini Bradford and sous chef Jessica Kisling confirmed something they’d suspected: Baton Rouge was ready for a modern vegan eatery.

Bradford, a 30-year vegan chef, and Kisling, a civil engineer turned yoga instructor, weren’t interested in serving synthetic meat substitutes but rather in transforming fresh vegetables, legumes, grains and other plant-based ingredients into Instagram-worthy dishes with big flavors.

Plant-based eating is a growing trend nationwide, and it’s slowly easing its way into the dining experience in Baton Rouge. It’s not that the trend is convincing greater numbers of people to embrace vegetarianism; rather, it’s that more diners want the option of eating plant-based meals more frequently. Enthusiasm for the movement stems from a swirl of factors, including a gathering emphasis on local produce, and on vegetables in general. Farmers market shopping is commonplace. So is ordering or cooking the latest iteration of “it” veggies like kale, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts.

And here in Baton Rouge, more and more eateries are embracing plant-based menus.

