Cue the patio lights—it’s time to get outside, fire up the grill, and invite a few friends over for summertime food and fun. Passing by the lakefront homes of south Baton Rouge, there are outdoor spaces that beckon curious passersby.

That includes the home of Jimmy and Elise Lalonde. At this two-physician household with four school-age kids, there’s a built-in vacation getaway right in the backyard.

While the kids splash in the two-tier pool, Elise gathers eggs from the custom chicken coop and Jimmy lights the smoker to finish the brisket that slow-cooked overnight in the oven. As guests arrive, he ignites the 1,200-degree searing side of the gas grill for chargrilled oysters, a favorite for entertaining.

The Lalondes built their home and pool with just a sliver of land remaining. When an adjoining neighbor offered to sell a small piece of connecting property, the stars aligned for an enviable outdoor space with an outdoor kitchen, dining area and even a grape arbor to give it that Napa Valley vibe.

“In the summer we are out here every night grilling chicken and tenderloin,” Elise says. “We don’t even cook inside.”

