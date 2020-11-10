Arabian horses have always been known for their strength and stamina, their loyalty and ability to bond with humans.

Endurance. Affection. Empathy. Sounds like the perfect ingredients for a Thanksgiving celebration that comes after several long months of keeping our distance from friends and family. So inRegister asked event planner and floral designer Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events to create a fanciful holiday gathering set right in the midst of these beautiful creatures. At Live Oak Arabians, a sprawling ranch that stands as a respite in the heart of the city, Babin planned a holiday scene that’s equal parts rustic and refined.

Read on for more from inRegister‘s November 2020 cover story here.