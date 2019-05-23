Now that the weather is warmer, blogger Leigh Ann Chatagnier has been craving fresh salads with lots of fresh ingredients, including anything and everything citrus. The MyDiaryofUs.com blogger made a lunch based on these cravings recently that she says will be on a weekly rotation in her house from here on out.

Chatagnier’s Chili Grapefruit Salmon Salad is not only super healthy, but also full of fresh flavors that truly make the perfect lunch or light dinner any night of the week. The ingredients can even be prepped in advance (like roasting your salmon ahead of time), and then what feels like a really special lunch can be ready in under five minutes.

Read on for the full recipe from inRegister‘s May issue.