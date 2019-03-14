In observance of the Lenten season, many Catholics give up eating meat on Fridays. But let’s face it: Down here in south Louisiana, that’s not exactly a sacrifice. On Friday nights during Lent, lines at seafood restaurants spill out the door, and those who aren’t dining out are cooking up their favorite seafood dishes at home.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch is dishing up two of her favorite seafood dishes to share with family and friends: Redfish Court-Bouillon and Baked Crawfish Mac and Cheese. They both showcase some of our homegrown seafood and are easy to prepare.

Combine it with a Green Goddess dressing over Tomatoes and Avocados, and it’s comfort food that’s still nice enough to present to guests—in other words, the perfect meal for a Friday night gathering in early spring. Enjoy!

Read on for all the recipes from our March issue’s “Dining In” feature.