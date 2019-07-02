We’re not saying to skip out on all the burgers, hot dogs, potato salad and pie this Fourth of July weekend. But we are saying to use the opportunity to bring something new to the picnic table.

We at 225 Dine often find plenty of inspiration from major food publications. So we turned to Bon Appetit for some reliable twists on those celebratory recipes.

Firing up the grill? Make Asian-style chicken skewers marinated in Sriracha, fish sauce, chili paste and brown sugar for a spicy/sweet flavor. Planning to cut up some watermelon for a snack? Throw watermelon chunks into a salad bowl with tomatoes, feta and turmeric oil for a refreshing salad. Want a crowd-pleasing dessert that isn’t pie? Try a cherry biscuit cobbler with a lemony cherry filling.

Read on for all the recipes.