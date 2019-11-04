Your most important homework this month? Learning some new cooking methods in time for all the holiday hosting

From Thanksgiving sides to cookies for Santa, the holidays are filled with opportunities to impress the fam with your cooking skills. If you’re looking for a little fresh inspo this year, wow your relatives with methods you learned from the pros teaching local cooking classes. Here are some fun and helpful sessions that can elevate your holiday game. But be sure to book soon—blink, and these classes will fill up.

Cocktails, Curries and Cookies

Red Stick Spice Co.

Nov. 5 | $75

Look, milk isn’t the only thing that pairs well with cookies. We’re pretty confident Santa would enjoy a cocktail, too. This class will teach you to make tea-based cocktails while whipping up cookies in flavors like Masala Chai spiced shortbread and vegan cookie dough bites. Plus, your dinner party guests will want to know all your culinary secrets after you show off the evening’s unique curries, such as the Crawfish Boil Curry and the vegan-friendly Vindaloo Sweet Potato and Chickpea Curry. redstickspice.com

Chocolate Candy

Party Time

Nov. 11 | $30

Imagine stuffing your stockings this year with homemade chocolate candy. Sounds like a dream, right? This class will teach you how to make everything from pecan eggs to sculpted roses. Unleash the chocolate artist you’ve always known you could be. partytimebr.com

Holiday Cooking Ruffino’s

Nov. 11-12 | $100

Have grandiose dreams of creating huge, perfectly prepared holiday spreads? This class will teach you to make five courses for a holiday dinner. If that sounds overwhelming, don’t worry! The course comes with wine, so you can relax and sip while being guided through the process. ruffinosbatonrouge.com

The Holiday Dessert Pies

Louisiana Culinary Institute

Nov. 16 | $125

After taking this class, you’ll never have to wonder if your pie crusts are soggy. Learn how to make sweet potato, pecan and even coconut cream pie, all with homemade crusts. Get those baking strategies down so you can rest easy knowing your Thanksgiving pies will be perfect. lci.edu

This article was originally published in the November 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.